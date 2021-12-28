211230 lcn spt Kaitlyn Lang.JPG

Kaitlyn Lang sets up the Titan offense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Playing in their first game of the Tri-City United Holiday Tournament, the TCU girls basketball team hosted the Luverne Cardinals. The Titans struggled from the opening tip-off against the Cardinals press defense, and that difficulty would continue as Luverne pulled away for a 75-17 victory, dropping TCU to 0-7 on the season.

Laney Dahlke puts up a baseline jumper for the Titan's first points of the game. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Just over seven minutes into the game, Kaia Krocak hit a lay-in to cut the Cardinal lead to 14-4 and on the following possession she blocked a shot before being found on an outlet for a short jumper.

Alexis Marcussen breaks the press against the Cardinals and scans for an open teammate. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Unfortunately for the Titans, Luverne would rattle off a 28-2 run to end the half, taking a 42-8 lead into the locker room. 

The second half saw more of the same as the Cardinals outscored TCU 33-9 en-route to the 75-17 win.

Jacy Seamrow puts in a layup after getting a clean cut to the basket. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Krocak and Alexis Marcussen led the Titans with six points each.

TCU returns to action in day two of the holiday tournament when the team hosts JWP with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. 

