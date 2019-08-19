The Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team got its season started with something of a warmup tournament Friday at Mankato East, going up against the East and New Prague squads.
Mankato East won the tournament, while Le Sueur-Henderson and New Prague tied for second. The tournament is points based with non-conventional scoring, so the results won’t be included in the LS-H’s final record. Nonetheless, four girls were able to walk away from the tournament with some new hardware.
At No. 1 singles, Greta Nesbit was undefeated on the day. At No. 4 singles, Chloe Brandt lost one match, but was the top point scorer at the position. And the same was true for Morgan Jones and Bella Holloway at No. 3 doubles.
“I felt the girls were nervous and anxious at first,” said coach Linda Seaver. “As the day went on, they were more confident in their strokes and able to work more on placement, instead of mechanics.”
Seaver feels the tournament was a good starting point for the team, noting that the first-place medal winners were joined by good play from their teammates.
“As a whole, the team has great potential,” Seaver said. “Strong play from the girls who placed, but I’m also encouraged by the play from Emma Seaver at No. 1 doubles with her partner Darbi Dunning. And, overall, we had a strong singles lineup with Gretchen Dwyer at No. 2 singles and Keely Olness at No. 3 singles.”
Up next for the Giants are two tough matches against St. Peter and Blue Earth Area.