When the Le Sueur-Henderson Youth Wrestling team exited the Northland Youth State Championships in South Dakota on April 3, they came out with with medals and trophies in their hands. The Giants finished a record-breaking season earning sixth place as a team while sending eight individuals to the podium.
“It has been a year unlike anything this youth program has never experienced,” said Heather Haaland. “The wrestlers and families went to extreme lengths, extending our typical travel distance to get these youth grapplers some mat time.”
In the lead up to state, there were few tournaments for the Giants to compete in. But they made do and hosted two of their own. One tournament was a premier event for the youth wrestling team — The Giant Showdown. The Giants placed third at their tournament, setting a trend for what would be a high ranking season for Le Sueur-Henderson.
Their first tournament of the season was “The Brawl” where they competed in a tournament of 32 teams taking the 11th spot.
Then in mid-March, they took on the Minnesota/USA Wrestling tournament where four youth wrestlers claimed top eight spots. Sixth grader Tyler Boisjolie earned first place in his category, sixth grader Colton Wilson and fifth grader Owen Greenig placed fourth and finally sixth grader Dalton Wilson claimed sixth.
The season hit is climax NYWA state championship from March 31-April 3. Thirty-two teams competed, but the Giants were one of the few to earn a top spot with a sixth-place finish.
The tournament would even produce a state champion for the Giants. Sixth grader Colton Wilson earned first place in his weight class, claiming the champion title.
Seven other wrestlers earned high placements including Owen Greenig and second grader Elias Nielsen, who won third place in their categories, second grader Draydon Mueller who claimed sixth and fifth grader Waylon Thieke and preschooler Finn Cross who each earned eighth.
”This youth team is so resilient, pushing ahead in a difficult year to continue to maintain a strong and competitive program,” said Haaland. “The young wrestlers would like to thank their outstanding coaches who supported and encouraged their journey this year, it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”