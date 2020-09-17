Mankato Loyola/Cleveland girls cross country team won its first meet in four years Sept. 15 at Medford.
The Crusaders topped the Tigers 34-33.
Medford's Anna Herr placed first out of 16 runners in the 5,000-meter race in 25:39:00.
Loyola/Cleveland took the next three places: 2. Molly Koester 6:10:00, 3. Lyndsey Wangsness 27:13:00 3 and 4. Rachel Ammann 27:24:00 4.
Also for the Crusaders, Kathryn Huisken placed sixth in 28:10:00, Macey Ziebarth ninth in 29:02:00, Maddie Huiras 10th in 32:17:00, Jewel Factor 11th in 32:20:00, Gabby Bemmels 12th in 32:35:00, Grace Stoffel 13th in 32:37:00, Marie Leonard 15th in 37:13:00 and Cora Koester 16th in 37:24:00.
"This was the first time we have even been to Medford so everyone was a bit nervous about the new course," Loyola coach Dale Compton said. "But as soon as the gun went off in first race of the day, the girls worked into their rhythm and raced very well.
"This was the first victory for the girls team since the opening meet of 2016. I was very proud of how we raced tonight. We had seven of our runners competing on varsity for the first team. Everyone gave great efforts and handled the varsity distance without any problems."
Boys
Led by Medalist Tyer Erickson, the Loyola/Cleveland bosy finished second to Medford 24-34.
"In the boys race, Tyler Erickson ran an extremely strong second half of the race to pull away from the field for his first victory of the season," Compton said.
Erickson finished in 18:29, more than 50 seconds ahead of runner-up Tyler Stursa of Medford 19:21.
Loyola/Cleveland's James Younge took third in 19:52 3
Also for the Crusaders, Jorden Rossow placed ninth in 22:19, Nathan Strobel took 10th in 22:50, Sam Kotulski 11th in 24:40:00, Eric Rohlfing 12th in 24:51:00, TJ Waldron 15th in 26:39:00, Leo Simpson 16th in 26:59:00 and Andrew Buboltz 17th in 27:03:00.
In the junior high boys race, first-place finisher Andrew Tieva led Loyola/Cleveland to victory in 11:22 1.
With eight of the nine runners, the Crusaders scored 15 points. Medford was incomplete.
Also for Loyola/Cleveland, Elijah Mons took runner-up in 12:51, Christian Barker fourth in 13:49, Mason Kluntz fifth in 14:03, Joe Lewis sixth in 14:07, Isaac Coudron seventh in 14:47, Koby Kopishke eighth in 15:16, Charlie Maxfield ninth in 15:56.