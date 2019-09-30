The Tri-City United football team earned its first victory this season Friday, Sept. 27, as the Titans swept Sibley East in a 14-0 away game, moving the team’s record to 1-4.
While Sibley East was able to out run the Titans, collecting net 113 net yards rushing compared to TCU’s 93, they weren’t able to outplay them. The Titans shined in their defensive play. Senior wide receiver Mateo Alonso, senior running back Brandon Balma, junior wide receiver Matthew Radenberg and senior quarterback Adam Frederickson intercepted a total of four passes, halting several Sibley East drives.
And when they weren’t turning their opponents over, the Titans were making tackles on Sibley East every chance they had. Junior running back Mason O’Malley turned out to be a key player for the Titans on defense, completing nine unassisted tackles, eight assisted tackles and causing two fumbles. Junior running back Kayden Factor also came out in force with five unassisted, two assisted and three tackles for loss.
With their combined efforts, the Titans put up a wall that locked the teams into a 0-0 stalemate in the first quarter. TCU then took the upper hand in the second.
With less than five minutes on the clock, the team pushed Sibley East toward its own end zone with the help of the team’s rushing leader Kayden Factor, who gained a total of 72 yards. This gave Brandon Balma the opportunity to run in for a three-yard touchdown. Junior wide receiver Riley O’Malley then completed a two-point conversion after a pass from Adam Frederickson.
Neither team made gains in the third, but TCU built on its lead in the fourth. Quarterback Adam Frederickson successfully threw a 22-yard pass to Riley O’Malley for another touchdown. The team failed to get the PAT, but 14 points was more than enough for the Titans to win the game, continuing to shut out Sibley East the rest of the way.
The Titans’ next game is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at home, where they will challenge Luverne.