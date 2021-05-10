Cleveland softball team bounced back after losing a 10-0, seven-inning no-hitter to Nicollet pitcher Marah Hulke on Thursday with a 12-1, five-inning win over Mountain Lake/Comfrey on Friday.
Pitcher Sierra Davis earned the home victory against Mountain Lake, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out three in five innings.
Cleveland, which had 12 hits, took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Macey Ziebarth, who went 1-for-4 with and RBI and two runs scored, led off with a single down the left-field line, stole second, advanced to third on a single by Emily Kern and scored when Halle McCabe reached an error. Ashley Connor scored Kern and McCabe.
The Clippers went up 7-0 in the second inning. Taylin Gosch and Ziebarth reached on errors. Kern hit a two-RBI single, and McCabe, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored, hit a two-run homer.
In the third, Brianna Connor reached first on an error and scored on passed ball. Harley Connor and Gosch hit back-to-back singles. Sophie Shouler, running for Harley Connor, scored on a ground out by Ziebarth for a 9-1 lead.
Kern, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, led off the fourth with a single. McCabe singled, and Ashley Connor hit into a fielder’s choice. Cassandra Connor singled to score McCabe. Harley Connor doubled in Ashley and Cassandra Connor for a 12-1 lead.
Ashley Connor and Harley Connor both finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Taylin Gosch went 1-for-2 with a hit by pitch and a run scored. Nicole McCabe also batted 1-for-3.