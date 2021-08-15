A masterful defensive showing and a great pitching performance from Mike Feeney, put the Le Center Braves over the top in a win over the K'Town Outlaws. The Braves earned the 2-0 shutout victory in the second game of postseason play with the game taking place in St. James, at Veterans' Field.
"We played well, we had solid defense behind a pitcher that was throwing a lot of strikes," said Ryan Wolf. "He came through for us and we came through for him."
Le Center went down in order in the top of the first inning before the Outlaws off with a single to left in the bottom of the inning. Despite allowing the runner to advance on a stolen base, the Braves were able to strand him with a series of pop outs.
The second inning saw both teams go down in order, and in the top of the third, Chris Kleinschmidt absolutely crushed a one-out, stand up triple into the right field gap. The next batter up for the Braves, Landon Little, hit a fielder's choice to the right side, allowing Kleinschmidt to score from third.
"We got a couple of hits when we needed them to get the 2-0 win." added Wolf.
In the bottom of the third, K'Town managed to put a runner on base, but they were once again stranded after being forced into a flyout, a pop out, and a line out to shortstop.
A scoreless fourth inning allowed Le Center to open the fifth inning with a leadoff double into right field, from Brad O'Keefe. Justin Lutterman entered the game as a pinch runner for O'Keefe at second, and after the next batter hit into a fielder's choice which kept Lutterman at second, Ryan Wolfe recorded a double to bring home a run.
"My approach is to usually take the first pitch, I get anxious and like to use that first pitch to settle down." said Wolf, "He gave me an outside fastball cause he was down on the count, and I was able to get my barrel on the ball, and send it into the corner."
The best scoring opportunity for the Outlaws came in the bottom of the seventh, after a pair of runners reached on an error, and a hit batter. With two-out and runners on first and third, K'Town's batter smoked a line ball directly to first baseman Brad O'Keefe, who held onto the ball to end the game.
Feeney pitched the complete game shutout to earn the victory, allowing only three hits in the game. Le Center, as a team, finished the game with four hits, all from different players.
The Outlaws left a total of six baserunners on the base path while the Braves only stranded a single runner in the win.
Le Center will play two more games in the postseason, with opponents, times and sites to be determined.