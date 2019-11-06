An annual banquet marks the end of each cross country season for Le Sueur-Henderson.
This year’s banquet was held Sunday, Nov. 3 and was a time for the team to be honored with awards. After a free potluck dinner, LS-H Coach Don Marcussen presented the hard-working boys and girls of the cross country teams with plaques and certificates, acknowledging their efforts.
Fifteen runners received letters, including boys seniors Tanner Hartmann, Trace Edmonson Xerxes Machtemes, Seth Hardel, Ethan Stiegler, Noah Koller and Joel Berglund and junior Sam Menne. Letterwinners on the girls’ side included eighth-grader Brandy Wolf, freshmen Cooper Vanden Einde and Sofie Wilson, sophomore Hailey Juarez and juniors Arlett Rios, Abby Strom and Jocelyn Machtemes.
After announcing letter winners, special awards were handed out. Rookie of the Year went to junior Olivia Fritz and eighth grader Grant Adams. Eighth graders Brandy Wolf and Ben Sullivan earned awards for Most Improved, and this year’s Most Valuable Runners were seniors Seth Hardel and Trace Edmonson for boys and senior Gail Warner for girls.
In addition, Marcussen announced that Le Sueur-Henderson’s Trace Edmonson and Hailey Juarez earned honorable mentions for All-Conference.