The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants boys basketball team finished off the regular season last week with a pair of Minnsota River Conference road losses on Tuesday to Southwest Christian and Friday to Belle PLline.
But the Giants had moments where they kept the games close.
The game was decided in the first five minutes when SWC jumped out to a 12-2 lead, and LS-H could never completely make up the deficit despite tying up the game three times in the first and second half.
In the first half, the teams exchanged 3s as the Giants hit nine and the Stars made eight.
Zach Berndt had his best shooting night of the season going 5 for 6 from 3 in the first half, finishing with six for the game for 18 points, and Nathan Gregersen chipping in two additional 3s in the first half for six points in the game.
Dominic Drent was held to 7 points but contributed nine assists and six rebounds. Nolan Maczkowicz continued his streak of solid games with 10 points and seven rebounds. Trace Edmondson also scored 10 points, and Gage Bishop chipped in 4 points.
"A big part of the loss was the Giants going 0-8 from the free throw line and missing 10 shots from point blank range in the lane," LS-H coach Robert Steiger said. "Despite that we kept fighting and were down by only 2 with two and a half minutes left in the game, but had to foul to stop time and SW Christian did make their free throws to close out the game."
LSH - 35 19 - 54
SW Christian - 38 25 - 63
Belle Plaine 77, LS-H 60
The Giants played even (39-39) with the Tigers Friday at Belle Plaine, but the home team took control in the second half 39-21 on the way to a 77-60 victory.
"Both teams shot the ball very well in the first half from the perimeter, and we were tied going into halftime with a talented Belle Plaine squad," Steiger said. "Nolan Maczkowicz had his best all-around game of the year with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and kept us in the game despite our leading scorer Dominic Drent getting into foul trouble in the first half and never getting on track offensively throughout the game.
"Belle Plaine's size wore us down as were never able to consistently get an inside game going and our hot shooting began to abandon us in the second half. Zach Berndt and Nathan Gregersen had good perimeter games with 11 and 10 points, respectfully, and Trace Edmondson held up well against their posts with 8 points and six rebounds."
The Giants open play in the Section 2AA playoffs at 7 p.m. Saturday at a team to be determined.
LSH - 39 21 - 60
Belle Plaine - 39 38 - 77
Final Minnesota River Boys Basketball Standings
Jordan 13-1
Belle Plaine 11-3
Mayer Lutheran 9-5
SWC 7-7
NYA Central 6-8
Sibley East 6-8
LS-H 4-10
TCU 0-14