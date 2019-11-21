Le Sueur-Henderson Wrestling
COACHES
Head coach: Mike May, 4th season head, 14th overall
Assistant coaches: Brett Schwartz, 5th year
Billy Exline, 7th year
KEY PLAYERS
Tommy Gupton - Senior, 3 year letter winner, 2x third place Section 2A, 20-16. "Tommy is coming back from a knee injury during the football season and will ease into the season. He is a very determined young man who doesn’t shy away from hard work."
Ethan Genelin - Junior, 2 year letter winner, 13-21 last season. "Ethan was coming on strong last season before the section tournament. He was not able to finish the season due to illness."
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Sam Gupton - Eighth grade returning letter winner. "He won eight matches last season at 113 and was really wrestling well at the end of last season."
Dylan Novak - 10th grade. "Dylan comes to us after wrestling form Mankato West last season. He was 14-15 last season at 126."
Jordan Grinde - 10th grade, 3 year letter winner. "Jordan knows a lot of technique and is a smart wrestler. Look for him to find some success this season."
MOVED ON
Jorge Hernandez - 26-4, 3rd Place individual state Class A at 126
Jacob Wacker - 22-11, 3rd Place Section 2A at 285
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"We will be a young team looking to gain experience as the season goes on. We have several wrestlers with varsity experience coming back that should look to improve upon their records from last season. We have added in a few more junior high and junior varsity events this season to try and develop some of our younger wrestlers along with a mix of varsity events. This should be a fun season." – Mike May, head coach
BY THE NUMBERS
10 – 10 out of 13 wrestlers are returning this season.