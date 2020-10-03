Coaches
Head coach: Bree Ann Meyer, 7th year
Assistant coaches: Sally Kortuem, 3rd year; Katie Hoffmann, 2nd year
Key Players
Emily Kern, junior, middle hitter, Valley all-conference 1st team, 225 kills (350 career).
Taylin Gosch, junior, setter, valley all-conference 1st team, she broke the school record for most set-assists (1,342), she had 670 last year.
Jordyn Klingel, junior, setter/right side, Valley Conference Honorable Mention, stepped in to pull off the valley conference title when Taylin was injured, Had 82 set assists last year. Emma Sweere, sophomore, Libero, Valley All Conference Honorable Mention, had 261 digs last year, she will be a key player in our serve-receive this season.
Harley Connor, sophomore, will move into a right side hitter, was on varsity last year, and has worked really hard in the off season, Meyer said. She ended the season with 15 kills.
Grayce Kortuem, junior, middle hitter, she had 15 kills last year, and has also put in the work over the off-season and has improved greatly, Meyer said.
Brianna Connor, senior, outside hitter, Brianna had 1 kill last year. "She will be a key hitter this year, Meyer said.
Halle McCabe, senior, was injured last year with a torn ACL from a summer 2019 tournament, but has been on varsity since she was a freshman, and "we are excited to have her back healthy! She will be playing outside and has 128 career kills, Meyer said.
Keep Your Eye On
"We have added a few new players, Zoe Porter, junior, will help our back row, Laci Hollerich, freshman, (Lexi (2020), and Lilly (2018) youngest sister) will help on our outside, Sarena Remiger, sophomore, will also help as a middle or right side hitter. Serena Williams, senior, is injured this year, and will help the team out as being the team manager," Meyer said.
Moved On
McKenna Robb, outside powerhouse, she broke the school record for digs (1,246) and kills (1,408), she will be helping this year taking stats. Lexi Hollerich, outside hitter, she was our first server, wonderful serve-receiver and our talker on the court. Mazie Anderson, right side back row player. Mya Krenik, right side player. Mollee Grams, middle hitter.
2019 Recap
9-0 in the Valley Conference, 14-2 section record, and 21-12 overall record. Cleveland season ended in the subsection against Mayer Lutheran.
2020 Season Outlook
"I feel that we will be a top contender for Valley Conference title," Meyer said. "Our biggest competition is going to be Alden Conger, and we play them on Monday, Oct. 12. We have a solid offense and a strong defense. The girls have worked hard over the off-season playing club volleyball and playing sand volleyball this summer. These girls are extremely disciplined and what to defend our Conference title."
COACH COMMENTS
"I am very excited to have a fall season, and I hope that everyone stays healthy!" — Bree Ann Meyer Cleveland head volleyball coach.
BY THE NUMBERS
59 — girls out for volleyball in grades 7-12
9 — juniors
8 — returning letter winners
3 — seniors