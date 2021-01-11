Brody Rud

Brody Rud of TCU trounced his opponent Brian Ramos in the first round of the state tournament last year, winning 11-2 by major decision. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Coaches

Co-Head coaches: Shaun Timmerman and Paul Norgren, 2nd year

Assistant coaches: Mason Brownlee, Corey Block, Aaron Norgren

Key players

Seniors: Riley O’Malley, Brody Rud, Mason O’Malley

Juniors: Caleb Whipps, Robert Bastyr, Austin Rutt

Sophomore: Zach Balma, Brant LeMieux, Carter O’Malley, Caden O’Malley, Cole Franek, Marco Reyes, Chris Johnson, Riley Skulzacek, Tegan Determan, Tyler Stans.

Freshmen: Eli Viskocil, Kolton Duff

Keep Your Eye On

The entire team. Every single wrestler works too hard in practice to be overlooked.

Moved on

Jose Reyes

Adam Frederickson

Hunter Rutt

Brandon Balma

2019-2020 Season Recap

Last year TCU finished 18-6 overall in dual meets and made the final four in team sections. 11 placed individually at sections last year, and four made it to the state tournament. TCU finished second in the conference tournament, losing to Scott West

2020-2021 Season Outlook

"This season, we are looking at a wide range schedule from Class A to Class AAA teams. There are no individual tournaments this season due to COVID, so we were able to schedule some very competitive duel matches with highly ranked teams from all classes. We have an experienced team this year with a lot of depth.

Coach's comments

“Our team and individual section tournaments are always one of the toughest in Class AA. It always provides great competition and a great atmosphere. Year in and year out, it never disappoints. We are really hoping we get to experience that again in March.” - Shaun Timmerman / Paul Norgren

