Le Sueur-Henderson junior guard/forward Samatha Wilbright played a strong all-around game Thursday in the Giants' 61-39 Minnesota River Conference loss at Belle Plaine.
Wilbright led the Giants 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Also for LS-H, Zoe Thomson collected seven points, four rebounds and one assist.
Olivia Fritz had five points and fou rebounds.
Karragen Strub notched four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Helle Bemmels finished with four points, two rebounds, four assists and three steals.
MaKenna Borcahrdt had four points and two rebounds.
Lexi Terwedo chipped in two points and one rebound.
Sue Milam had three rebounds and one steal.
Rhyan Fritz picked off two steals.
Lauren Johnson led Belle Plaine with 18 points. Also in double figures, Srah Lenz scored 11 points, and Leah Lenz netted 10 points.
The Tigers, who took a 33-19 halftime lead and outscored LS-H 28-20 in the second half. improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. The Giants dropped to 2-5, 1-5.
The Giants journey to Southwest Christian (2-4) at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 and host Norwood Young America (2-3) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.