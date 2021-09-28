The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team took on a variety of competitive challengers last week. On Friday, the team traveled to Bloomington Kennedy, where they fell 88-54. Then on Monday, the Titans competed in the St. Peter invitational, coming behind New Prague in first, St. Peter in second and Bloomington Kennedy in third.
Top scorers on Friday included Kendra Westphal, Ella Schmiesing, Mallorie Plut and Makenna Streed with a second place 2:15.39 finish in the 200 medley relay.
Schmiesing also collected two first place victories, earning the top spot in the 50 free in 25.56 seconds and completing the 100 free one second ahead of the competition in 56.05 seconds.
Lily Traxler earned second in the one meter dive with a score of 135.70. Kalee Barrington followed up with a third place score of 123.40.
Streed was the Titans only competitor in the 500 free, but still claimed second place in 6:51.95.
Ellie Sladek, Plut, Westphal and Schmiesing then earned second in the 200 relay with a final time of 1:57.38, just five seconds behind Bloomington Kennedy.
St. Peter’s invitational was an intense competition, with each race featuring roughly 15 athletes. That wasn’t enough to stop Schmiesing, who earned two more first place finishes for the Titans. In the 50 Free, she earned 16 points with a final time of 25.56 seconds and won the 100 free in 56.65 seconds.
In the 200 relay, Sladek, Schmiesing, Plut and Westphal finished fourth with a time of 2:11.85. The Titans 200 free relay team, made up of Plut, Westphal, Sladek and Schmiesing earned fifth in 1:57.27.
“Allowing four athletes for each team in each event is something that we are struggling with - depth,” said Coach Kristen Munden. “Most events for the Titans only had 0-1 athletes while other teams were able to fill all 4 slots.
“I am so proud of these girls,” Munden added. “Even had some new swims and even JV / newer swimmers compete at the varsity meet, including Heidi Schendel, Madelyn Ryan, Julia Odenthal, Elizabeth Barnett, Tahlia Buckingham, and Katie Bell.”