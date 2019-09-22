Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton vs. Cleveland Friday came down to which team took better advantage of what the other team handed them. It was the former, with the Bulldogs winning 20-7.
For the Clippers, it was death by a thousand cuts. There were as many flags on Le Center’s field as at a session of the United Nations. The inopportune infractions as well as not making key plays when needed made the difference, said assistant coach Kyle Atherton.
“We beat ourselves. It was penalties and just decision making. Janesville played and did what they did and didn’t do anything different than what we watched on film.”
The Clippers turned the ball over on downs after the opening kickoff but forced the Bulldogs to punt. After the touchback, quarterback Alex McCabe completed a pair of passes to Tyce Shook for 17 and then 7 yards and then gained 10 yards on a keeper. Later, McCabe’s 14-yard toss to Isaac Mueller put the Clippers on the JWP 29.
Shook rattled off a 2-yard gain after the next snap, and Levi Baker picked up the first down on an 8-yard run up the middle. It looked like a pass to Jerren Jobe put the Clippers near the goal line, but a holding call on the play backed them up to the JWP 34.
But from there, McCabe found Mueller in the front of the end zone for the score. With the QB’s PAT kick, the Clippers were up 7-0 with 4:17 left in quarter one.
“We all wanted to come out and win this game, and we had some intensity from the get go,” said Shook. “But we’ve got to keep going through the whole game and not give up. Everybody’s going to be hurting, but you’ve got to keep going.”
After holding the Bulldogs to negative yards on the ensuing series, it looked like the Clipper momentum would continue, especially when they blocked the punt, but the ball landed near the scrimmage line, where a JWP lineman grabbed it and ran 25 yards for a first down.
From the Cleveland 48, JWP passed for 15-yards and ran for 15 more. A touchdown came a minute and half into the second quarter with on an 11-yard throw. The Clippers managed to stop the PAT run but couldn’t leverage the 1-point lead.
After the Clippers turned the ball over on downs near midfield, the Bulldogs drove to the Clipper 22, but Jerren Jobe stepped in front of a pass to interrupt the campaign. With three incomplete passes and a punt, the Clippers couldn’t take advantage of the turnover.
Finding yardage on the outside, the Bulldogs drove to the Clipper 25 but were backed up to the 37 on a holding call. From there, an odd Clipper penalty, unsportsmanlike for aping the snap count, moved the Bulldogs back up to the 21. After a 17-yard pickup, the Bulldog quarterback dove 1 yard for the touchdown. With the PAT kick, the Clippers trailed 14-7 with 1:18 left to the intermission.
“We say we’re confident, but tonight was one of those games where we have to stop running our mouths, and we’ve got to play,” Atherton said. “We’ve got to produce, and that hasn’t happened yet.”
From there, Newton’s third law took effect; for everything the Clippers did right, there was an equal and opposite reaction.
The Clippers held the Bulldogs in the first series of the second half, but a McCabe pass got picked to give the ball right back to the Bulldogs.
Later, Eric Rohlfing, in his first game this year after sitting out the first three with a foot injury, jumped on a JWP fumble, but the Clippers couldn’t take advantage. After that, a Bulldog 15-yard penalty put the Clippers on the JWP 26, but the Bulldogs captured a McCabe fumble on the next play.
Six plays later, Jobe intercepted again to stop a JWP drive and put his team on their 10. Two hikes after that, McCabe found Brock Olson for an 84-yard catch and run. But on first and goal from the JWP six, a snap on the ground backed the Clippers up 7 yards. From there, McCabe threw an incomplete pass and then an interception.
“We’ve just have to make plays,” Atherton said. “We have said it for a couple of weeks now that we’re in positions, but at a certain time, when you’re a backup and you come into play—and every day this week, the backups came in—you have to make the plays too.”
Two plays later, a JWP run the gut morphed into a 94-yard touchdown sprint. The Clippers stopped the PAT run, but with 5:12 left, their next series ended on downs, effectively terminating any chance of a comeback.
McCabe was 16-39 in passing for 251 yards and one TD. He was intercepted twice. The junior QB also kept the ball eight times for 43 yards. Olson made four catches for 135 yards while Mueller clutched four passes for 55 yards and a score. Shook, who was double covered for much of the game, had four catches for 30 yards.
Cameron Seely led the Clipper defense with 15 tackles, including three behind the line and one a sack. He also forced a fumble. Olson had nine tackles with one behind the line. Rohlfing had five tackles, three of them behind the line, and recovered a fumble. Jobe had two picks.
Unofficially, the Clippers were cited a dozen times for a total of 110 yards while JWP had 11 penalties for 100 yards.
While the Clippers came into the game with only one injured player, Lucas Mueller, early in the third quarter, Baker, back on the field after suffering an ankle sprain two weeks ago, hurt his ankle again and spent the rest of the night on the bench.
The Clippers, now 0-4, travel to 2-2 Waterville on Friday. The Bucs beat Alden-Conger 37-12, lost to Mayer Lutheran 55-12 but beat St. Clair/Loyola 21-0. The Clippers will face those three teams after the Waterville trip.