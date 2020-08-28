The Tri-City United boys soccer team faced some stiff competition in its first game of the season. On Thursday, the Titans faced off against the Jordan Jaguars. While the Titans held their own early, Jordan ran away with the game 9-2.
“I’m disappointed,” said Langer. “I expected us to be a little more competitive, but I think much like we saw with the girls we faced a team that had better experience, a lot more balanced attack and utilized more players where we fell into using only 2-3 guys to be our overall attack.”
A standout among the Titans’ offensive lineup was Alex Balcazar who carried the team’s points-getting, scoring both goals for TCU. During the first quarter, the Titans went toe-to-toe with Jordan. While the Jaguars earned the first goal, Balcazar evened up the score shortly after.
However, the Titans’ focus on a few skilled players became their undoing. Jordan took notice of TCU’s top players and focused their defense around them.
“It doesn’t take a team long to figure that out, and then they know who to cover, and then it gets shut down in a hurry as they were finding different parts of the field and put pressure on our defense,” said Langer.
The Titans got 11 shots on goal, but more often than not, TCU was forced into a defensive position. Jordan took full use of their aggressive playstyle to run past the defense and upped the lead over the Titans to 5-1 at halftime.
But TCU got a windfall on their defense from goalie Dominick Miland. A new addition to the team this year, the Titan senior showed promise — netting 14 saves while Jordan launched 23 shots on goal.
“[Miland] had a lot of saves tonight,” said Langer. “He gave up a lot of goals, but he also saved a lot of shots so I was really pleased with him.”
Through the second half, the Titans did their best to keep up with Jordan's offense. The Jaguars stacked up four more goals for a total of nine, but Balacazar got a lick in scoring a second goal for the Titans in the middle of the second.
While the loss was a disappointment for the team, Langer felt there was a lot to learn from this experience. As the boys soccer team heads into its next game on Tuesday at New Prague, Langer hoped to build a more collaborative offense utilizing more players.
"We need to be doing a better job of getting possession of the ball and we use each other rather than one or two people dribbling to create space,” said Langer. “We need to get those balls out to other people who are open quicker and move it down to the next space and play that so that we’re running without the ball.”
“I’m disappointed, but these are the kinds of things that can make us a better team,” he added.