It was a great day for the Loyola/Cleveland cross country teams. The boys and girls both won their meets at the Madelia Golf Course Thursday night.
Loyola/Cleveland boys edged Madelia/Truman/GHEC 28-30. The girls won 19-48.
On the girls' side, senior Macey Ziebarth took the early lead for the Crusaders leading her team through the first mile before giving way to teammate Lyndsey Wangsness. Wangsness held the lead the rest of the way taking her first individual title of her career in 23:06 over 5,000 meters in a field of 14 runners.
Ella Bergeman of MTGHEC took second place in 23:30 before a string of Crusaders took the next seven spots: 3. Molly Koester 23:56, Kathryn Huisken 24:11, Rachel Amman 24:41, 6. Macey Ziebarth 25:12, 7. Kathryn Cooney 25:13. and 8. Jewel Factor 26:45. Also for the Crusaders, Cora Koester placed 11th in 27:25 and Marie Leonard 12th in 27:32.
The boys were led by Tyler Erickson who led the race from the gun. He got out to the early lead and never looked back, winning by over 1 minute in 18:03.
MTG's Ryan Koberoski finished second in 19:08.
For the Crusaders, James Young took fourth in 19:18, Jorden Rossow sixth in 20:15, Nathan Strobel eighth in 20:24, Andrew Bubloltz ninth in 20:57, Sam Kotulski 10th in 21:49, Soren Kelly 11th in 22:00, Jon Huisken 12th in 22:11, Loe Simpson 14th in 22:55 and Grant Wangsness 15th in 23:23.
The young team continues to improve as the season progresses.
"We are running two 7th graders, three freshmen and a sophomore on the boys team and they are getting better every day," head coach Dale Compton said. "Tyler has been a great leader for this young group, leading by example at every practice and meet."