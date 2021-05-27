The No. 6 seeded Cleveland Clippers (9-7) will host a familiar foe, No. 11 seeded Mountain Lake/Comfrey (7-11) in the first round of the 14-team Section 2A softball playoffs at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.
The Clippers beat the Wolverines 12-2 in five innings during the regular season.
The winner of Cleveland and Mt. Lake will play the winner of No. 3 seeded Nicollet (15-5) and No. 14 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-9) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June at at the high seed. Nicollet beat Cleveland twice during the regular season 18-2 and 10-0. Cleveland beat JWP 10-9.
No. 1 seeded New Ulm Cathedral (17-1) has a first round bye and hosts the winner of No. 8 MCW (8-8) and No. 9 GFW (6-13) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
No. 2 seeded Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (15-3) also has a first-round bye and hosts the winner of No. 7 Madelia (9-7) and No. 10 Sleepy Eye (6-13) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
In other first-round games, No. 5 Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (12-6) hosts No. 12 MVL (3-15), and No. 4 Springfield (14-5) hosts No. 13 GHEC/Martin Luther/Truman (3-13).
The rest of the rounds of the section will be at Caswell Park, beginning with the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
For the complete bracket, go to Section 2A softball