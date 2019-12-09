The Tri-City United wrestling team’s latest matchup didn’t go the way the team would have liked. The Titans fell 54-18 in their dual meet against New Prague Thursday, Dec. 5.
Despite the loss, the Titans pulled off some strong performances. In the 145 weight class, Caden O’Malley was the first to put points on the board for TCU. O’Malley won his first matchup by pinning New Prague’s Carter Bornholdt at 3:12.
O’Malley wasn’t the only one to take home a victory. In the 160 weight class, Brandon Balma pinned Thomas Ott at 0:28 while Jose Reyes felled Jarek Tikalsky at 1:52 in the 220 weight class.
The Titans also had a few close narrow losses. Titan Carter O’Malley was barely defeated by Ryan Wagner in a 4-3 decision in the 132 weight class. Nick Novak was also bested in a competitive match in the 138 weight class 7-3 by Caleb Whipps.
Also wrestling for the Titans were Zach Balma at 106, Chris Johnson at 113, Brant Lemieux at 120, Franek Cole at 126, Hunter Rutt at 152, Marco Reyes at 170, Riley O’Malley at 182, Tegan Determan at 195 and Robert Bastyr at 285.
Tri-City United will host their next wrestling meet 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 against Medford and St. Clair.