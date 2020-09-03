It took a final set tiebreaker for the Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team to finally lose its first match of the season. But while the No. 1 doubles team wasn't quite able to hold on, the rest of the Giants secured victores for a 6-1 meet win at Belle Plaine Sept. 1, taking LS-H to 3-0 on the season.
In what was the first Minnesota River Conference meet of the season, the Giants swept the singles matches, with all four players winning in two sets. The Tigers emphasized their doubles lineup, and as a result, all three of those matches were pushed to three sets, with the Giants taking two victories.
"We played them very close in our first match of the year so I knew it was going to be another close one," said Giants coach Linda Seaver. "(The Belle Plaine coach) altered her line up going stronger in doubles."
At No. 1 doubles, Emma Seaver and Darbi Dunning cruised in the first set 6-1, but the Belle Plaine duo picked up their level and took the second set 4-6. Neither team would go away in the third set, leading to a tiebreaker, which the Tigers pulled out 6-7 (3-7) to win the match.
"Tough match; a lot of excellent doubles points with great volleys by both teams at the net," coach Seaver said. "First time pairing Emma and Darbi together, but they did a great job of moving and communicating."
At No. 2 doubles, Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz got off to a slow start but recovered to pick up the win at 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
"It was their first time together," Seaver said. "They adjusted quickly after the first set. They won a lot of key points with well placed shots, drawing the other team out of position. A big mental victory for both of them to come from so far down in the first set and then totally controlling and dominating in the second and third sets."
It was a similar story at No. 3 doubles, where Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit, both sophomores, experienced their first bit of adversity in varsity tennis. They dropped the first set but regouped and won the next two: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
"All games were extremely close," Seaver said. "They did a great job to maintain their confidence and composure in such a close match. Ella has an excellent serve and is very strong at the net and Bella does a great job with her ground strokes and placement."
The singles matches went more smoothly for the Giants. Greta Nesbit rolled at No. 1, winning 6-1, 6-0.
"She played with a lot of consistency, hitting corners, and moving up to the net," Seaver said. "Greta is excellent at moving her opponent and drawing her out of position."
It was a bit tighter for Chloe Brandt at No. 2 sinlges. She came out on top 7-5, 6-4.
"Her opponent was very quick and hit with a lot of underspin," Seaver said. "Chloe had to adjust both her strokes and her strategy. A great test of her patience and ability to adjust to different playing styles."
At No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles, Morgan Jones and Makenna Reinhardt both eased to 6-1, 6-0 wins.
"They both did an excellent job of keeping their concentration and focus and only allowing one game each," Seaver said. "We have been working hard at practice to stay focused no matter the competition."
The Giants were set to take on Hutchinson Sept. 3, a likely significant step up in competition.