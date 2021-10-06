In a Saturday competition against New Prague, the Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team earned several first-place finishes, but ultimately fell behind the New Prague team 97-52.
Among the Titans top scorers was Ellie Sladek, who set a personal record and finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:44.06. Sladek also ranked third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.28 - a little less than four seconds behind first place.
Ella Schmiesing took the top spot in the 50 yard freeestyle with a time of 25.35, coming within 0.1 seconds of her personal record. Schmiesing also earned first place in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.98, seven seconds ahead of the runner-up.
In the one meter dive, Lily Traxler was the highest scorer among the Titans. She ranked fourth with 138 points and Kalee Barrington placed fifth at 117 points.
The last race of the night, the 400 freestyle relay, was the closest competition of the tournament. A four girl team of Elizabeth Odenthal, Kendra Westphal, Ellie Sladek and Ella Schmiesing was just a tenth of a second away from earning first place. The team ultimately came in second at 4:28.69 while the winning New Prague team finished in 4:28.59.