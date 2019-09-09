With 194 runners to contend against on the Montgomery golf course Thursday, Mitchell Johnstone was hoping they would push him along, and he could surpass the in 16:07.50 personal record he set a week earlier.
Doing that would likely put him in first place.
“He’s going to stick with the leaders and see what happens,” said his coach Dale Compton. “The unknown is the bigger schools.”
Instead, Johnstone’s 16:20 was 12.1 seconds behind the winner, and he ended up with a silver.
“That’s OK,” Johnstone said. “I trained through it.”
Competing with 26 other teams, the Crusaders took fifth place with 165 points. St. James Area was first with 64 points.
Johnstone’s teammate Jerrett Peterson came in 19th (17:30.4). Rounding out the Crusader field, Tyler Erickson was 24th (17:36.1), James Young was 57th (18:39.6) and Brett Omtvedt was 63rd (18:45.3). None lowered their times of a week ago.
For the Crusader varsity girls, Ellie Nygren was 16th of the 156 runners with a 20:46.4 finish. Way out in front of everyone else, the winner, from Waseca, finished in 18:48.9.
The Crusader’s Abby Skane was 99th (24:38.4), and Kaitlyn Sizer was 144th (28:04.3). The rest of their typical teammates competed in the JV race.
Loyola/Cleveland is back in action on Tuesday in Norwood and then returns to the Loyola Hill on Friday.