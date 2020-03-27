The "Gold Standard" of Le Sueur-Henderson High School baseball continues this season (hopefully) with seniors Mitch Casperson and Tommy Gupton leading the Giants.
"These two are very special players," head coach Rick Bruns said. "Cole Pengilly (2017 graduate of LS-H now a junior at Gustavus Adolphus College) kind of set the gold standard for these guys a few years ago, and these guys have followed right behind him. They're at that gold standard, too."
What makes Casperson and Gupton special?
"Their baseball IQ. Their leadership. Just fun to be around," Bruns said.
The Giants lost a lot of experience and talent last season with the graduation of six seniors, including four starters: all-state Burke Nesbit, Logan Kahlow, Tyler Pengilly and Jace Luna.
However, Casperson, Gupton and three other seniors return: Tristen O'Brien, Charlie Weick and Tanner Tellejohn, plus all-conference junior third baseman Zach Berndt.
Last season, the Giants finished 21-5 overall and 11-3 in the Minnesota River Conference, good enough for second place behind Jordan 12-2. St. Peter edged LS-H 3-2 in the Section 2A finals to make state last season. But St. Peter and Jordan have moved up to Class AAA, opening the door more for the Giants, who now could face Belle Plaine as their toughest competition.
Casperson and Gupton agree that the team goal is to take one more step to state.
"Team goal is get back to where we were last year, section championship and try to win one more game," Casperson said. "We want to just play as a team and do the best we can."
Gupton said the Giants want "to win the conference and make it back to the section championship game and hopefully go to state."
The next step is possible because of the Giants' experience and talent.
"We've got some good veterans, good, talented upperclassmen who will help us out," Casperson said.
Gupton said, "A lot of us have played since we were super young. There's a small group of us who are really tight, and we've got a little bit of a connection there."
However, the Giants' veterans need to blend with the rookies.
"A lot of the kids haven't really played together," Casperson said. "A lot of younger kids haven't played, so get familiar with them and get good chemistry."
Gupton said, "There is a tight group already, but there are a bunch of new kids coming together, so we need to get everyone together."
Individually, Casperson and Gupton's strength is leadership.
Casperson said he is "a leader on the field and an example for the game."
Gupton said he leads by example. "I'm kinda quiet."
Asked about what they need to work on, Casperson said, "I need to get bigger and stronger for college and stay calmer during the games."
Gupton said he need to be "more consistent around the strike zone and be a better leader, helping new kids because there are a lot of new kids."