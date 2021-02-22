Le Sueur-Henderson picked up a win Feb. 19 during a home triangular, defeating Madelia-Truman-Martin Luther for its third team victory of the season, 58-6. In the Giants' other meet that afternoon, Sibley East proved too tough and raced away to a 66-12 win.
Against Madelia, the Giants win up 6-0 early with a forfeit win for Luca Greenig at 106 pounds. Both teams forfeited at the 113 spot, before Wyatt Genelin picked up a pin at 3:50 in the 120-pound matchup. Mark Boisjolie followed at 126 pounds with a pin of his own in just 33 seconds, putting the Giants up 18-0 early.
Madelia picked up its only win of the meet via a forfeit at 132 pounds. From there, it was LS-H domination.
Dylan Novak won by forfeit at 138 pounds. Jordan Grinde pinned his opponent at 6:16 at 145 pounds. Andy Genelin and Ethan Genelin both picked up forfeit wins at 152 and 160 pounds respectively.
Next up, Sam Gupton won a major decision, 12-4, at 170 pounds. Then George Doherty and Noe Sanchez earned forfeit wins at 182 and 285 pounds to close out the Giants' point. Both teams forfeited in the 195- and 220-pound slots.
The goings were rougher against Sibley East, as the Giants were out-manuevered in all but three weight classes.
At 132 pounds, Mark Boisjolie finished an excellent individual day pinning another opponent quickly, this time in 17 seconds. Dylan Novak and Ethan Genelin also had two wins on the day; Novak won an 8-3 decision over his Sibley East opponent at 138 pounds; Genelin won a 7-2 decision at 170 pounds.
The Giants were forced to forfeit at 106, 126, 185, 195 and 220. Sibley Easy also won by pinfall at 113, 120, 145, 152, 160 and 285.
With the win and loss, the Giants moved to 3-16 on the season.