If there is any area team that wants playoffs this fall, it’s the Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team.
With a win over United South Central Sept. 17, the Giants remain undefeated on the season, as they bulldoze their way to the end of their schedule and a showdown with Litchfield, the other top team (and the 2019 state qualifier) in the section. Minnesota State High School League playoffs have been up in the air this fall, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the state, but after a meeting of the board Sept. 21, it sounds as if playoffs, in one form or another, will take place.
In the meantime, the Giants are focusing on their regular season meets. And they found yet another victory over a tough United South Central opponent in their latest contest. LS-H won the meet 6-1, with all the closest matches in the doubles division.
At singles, Greta Nesbit continued to lead the way, remaining undefeated individually, with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“Greta continues to dominate at No. 1 singles,” Seaver said. “She has been facing really tough and strong players, but she shows her consistency and ability to focus by the scores she has. She has allowed her opponents to win very few games.”
At No. 2 singles, it’s been a big jump this season for sophomore Chloe Brandt, who played No. 1 doubles with a senior in 2019. Moving into singles, and playing what is usually the opposing team’s second best player, has forced Brandt to step up her game quickly.
“Her game has shown a lot of improvement with each match,” Seaver said.
Against USC, Brandt played some of her best tennis of the year, winning 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
“Chloe showed her ability to hit deep shots and play very offensively,” Seaver said. “Her serves were especially strong and consistent in the first set.”
Brandt is feeling as confident as ever.
“Doubles to singles is definitely a change in play, overall, but it’s what the team needed and I’m happy to play whatever,” she said. “These past couple matches I’ve done a lot better. It’s not the same mindset. Singles, you really want to keep it in play, while doubles, you’re going for that killshot.”
She’s been working with Seaver on “Mostly consistency. Just getting it back but not right to the middle. Keeping it in play and making hard shots for them.”
At No. 3 singles, Morgan Jones is undefeated on the season, winning 6-2, 6-0 over USC.
“Morgan has adjusted well to singles this year,” Seaver said. “She took advantage of her opponent’s inconsistency. Morgan did a great job of moving up on the short shots and controlling the net.”
Makenna Reinhardt also picked up a straight set win at No. 4 singles, coming out on top 6-4, 6-4.
“Makenna did a good job of keeping her focus,” Seaver said. “Even with a slower start, she continued to push and keep herself in the match mentally.”
Things were more challenging for the Giants on the doubles courts, but they still managed to pull out two of the three matches.
At No. 1 doubles, Mia Schwarz and Anna Pavlo struggled early, before finding their groove in the second set and eeking out a close victory in the third. The duo won the match 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
“Strong win for them,” Seaver said. “They lost the first set after being in the lead but came back strong. Had well placed groundstrokes and strong net play to beat a very good doubles team.”
The No. 2 doubles team of Halle Bemmels and Darbi Dunning also had a bit of a lapse, but managed to recover, as they won 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
“Another good mental victory,” Seaver said. “After losing the second set, they came back to win the next six games in a row to win the third set.”
The youngest pairing on the team, Bella Holloway and Ella Nesbit, both sophomores at No. 3 doubles, couldn’t quite pull out a close match, losing 6-7 (11-13), 6-7 (3-7).
“Very close match,” Seaver said. “They lost a marathon first set tiebreaker, were down 1-4 in the second set and came back to take the second set to another tiebreaker.”
Overall, the coach is quite happy with where her team is at, with playoffs looming.
“I love how the entire team has shown their confidence, belief in their abilities, to always have a chance in every game and set, no matter what the score,” Seaver said.