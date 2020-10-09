The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swim and dive team ended its regular season on a high note. Facing Mounds Park Academy at the TCU pool on Thursday, the Titans pulled off a definitive 98-56 win.
Mounds Park Academy was a small team, but were competitive in the categories they could play. The opposing team had strong starts in the 200 medley relay and the 200 IM, but the Titans had their own set of first-place finishes to match.
Makenna Streed took first in the 200 freestyle and earned a new personal record of 2:31.25, shaving 4 seconds off her seed time. Ella Schmiesing delivered another winning performance for the Titans, taking first in the 50 freestyle in 26.62.
In diving, the Titans delivered some of their best performances this season. Lily Traxler came close to beating the 147.53 personal record she set at the Tuesday, coming in first with 146.10 points. Kaylee Berger, however, did beat her personal record with a second-place score of 125.18.
MBA had another first in the butterfly, but Schmiesing and Streed again helped the Titans counter those gains. Schmiesing earned another first place in the 100 freestyle in 58.07. Streed finished 500 freestyle with both the winning time and a new personal record.
"One huge highlight is Makenna Streed," said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. "She has just started the 500 freestyle this season at over 9 minutes at our first meet. She is down to swimming it in 7 minutes 14 seconds. The last three meets alone she had dropped 10 seconds. Way to go Makenna."