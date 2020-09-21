With a strong offensive lineup, the Tri-City United boys soccer team had their best game all season. The boys were up against Metro United on Saturday, and while the opposing team got the better of the Titans in the final half of the game, TCU scored more goals against Metro United than any other team so far.
“I feel good about the game,” said Coach Carey Langer. “I’m seeing improvement from the team. Every game we play, we improve a little bit and a little bit.”
This game saw major improvements for the Titans offensive capabilities. From the start of the game, TCU was the underdog, with Metro United scoring two back-to-back goals. But the Titans made a quick comeback.
Alex Balcazar was the first to net a goal for the Titans by outrunning Metro United’s defensive line. In past games, Balcazar was the only player to score goals for TCU, but the team demonstrated greater diversity in their scoring. Kris Ruiz tied up the game 2-2 with a goal from 30 yards out.
With both teams dead even, the Titans kept Metro United on defense. The team coordinated around high scorers like Ruiz and Balcazar to create even more scoring opportunities. The Titans had a long string of shots on goal on Metro United but unfortunately, none were successful.
Metro United pushed back, but the Titans were bolstered by a strong defense including goalie Dominick Miland and senior defender Tyler Glockner.
“Glockner has grown so much,” said Langer. “He played a solid game defensively, I don’t know if anybody took a shot from his side. He handled the pressure well. I’m also appreciative of Dom Miland, our goalkeeper. Before this game he was ranked number six in the state for total number of saves so he’s kept us in games and played solid.”
Still, Metro United got one last point in before the end of the first half of the game, leading 3-2.
The score soon evened out at the beginning of the second half when the Titans had their most impressive goal yet this season. A group of four players passed the ball between each other as they advanced on Metro United before handing it off to Marcos Mendez, who landed the scoring kick.
For a while, victory was in reach but in the end Metro United broke through the Titans’ defenses. Two successive goals brought the score up 5-3 and it was becoming hard for TCU to keep up.
“I’m proud of our team, we’re taking steps and moving forward but sometimes the game gets in our head a little bit and it’s costing us opportunities at pivotal times in the game,” said Langer.
Metro United added to their lead with a sixth point toward the end. Little time remained for the Titans to score another goal and the clock ran out with TCU three points down, making this game their closest yet.