The Le Sueur Braves moved to 5-3 in league play after a 14-1 drubbing of the Henderson Tigers on Sunday at Bruce Frank Field.
Errors for the Tigers would be their undoing as well as a barrage of hits off of the Le Sueur bats. Henderson actually jumped out to 1-0 lead in the second inning when three consecutive hits brought in a run.
The Braves would answer in the third inning after Burke Nesbit, Tommy Gupton, and Mitch Casperson all singled with no outs. Brandon Culbert hit a ground ball up the middle, and Casperson beat out the throw to second allowing a run to score and allow Culbert to reach first safely making it 1-1. Nic Haller hit a sac fly making it 2-1 Braves and an error off the bat of Tristan O'Brien made it 3-1 Le Sueur.
That would be all the runs the Braves would need for the game. Henderson was held in check the rest of the game and the Braves would add 11 more runs to make it 14-1. Errors were very costly for Henderson as they tallied five of them total leading to big innings for the Braves.
Culbert earned the win on the mound for Le Sueur pitching eight innings striking out six, allowing seven hits and one run.
Multiple Braves had hits, but leading the attack was Nesbit going 4 for 5 with three runs scored. Gupton went 3 for 5 with two RBI's and two runs scored. Nic Haller recorded a hit with three RBIs and a run scored. O'Brien went 2 for 5 with two runs scored. Culbert had a hit with two RBI's and a run scored. Casperson went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Tyler Penguilly collected a hit, a RBI, and a run scored. Jordan Carlson and Charlie Weick also had hits and runs scored. It was a total team effort across the board for the Braves.
The Le Sueur Braves (5-3) will look to take down division leading St. Peter on at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 at home in a makeup game after an earlier rain out this year.
Then the Braves will close out the regular season with three rematches: hosting the Jordan Brewers at 7:30 p.m. July 24. traveling to St. Peter at 6 p.m. July 26 and journeying to Arlington at 7:30 p.m. July 28.