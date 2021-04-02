Coaches
Head coach: Brian Fogal, 13 years
Assistant coaches: Craig Nordling, Chad Polson, Jim Timmerman, Haily Fogarty
Key Players
Lauren Houn, 2019 she was in the section finals in the 400. "She is a very good sprinter and jumper," Fogal said.
Josie Plut broke the TCU 1-mile record two years ago. "Hopefully she can build on that this year," Fogal said.
Yasmin Ruiz went to state this year in cross country. This will be her first year in track since she is an 8th-grader.
"Erika Kadrlik was our top jumper two years ago and was a key member of our sprint relay teams," Fogal said.
Kathleen Pichotta missed the past year in cross country due to injury. She has been a track letter winner since 7th-grade
Anabelle Davies has run everything from 100 to the mile in the past 6 years. She also made state this past year in weight lifting.
Keep Your Eye On
Charlotte Houn was injured most of 2019. "She is very athletic and can sprint, hurdle and vault," Fogal said.
Moved On
With last year being lost to COVID, nearly half of the team is brand new or one year experience in actual competition.
2019 Recap
"Two years ago we were very young and inexperienced," Fogal said. "We were able to get a lot of girls in a lot of different events."
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Last year was very difficult for athletes and coaches," Fogal said. "We had almost 60 athletes registered for track. It would have been our largest team in school history. Many of those girls chose not to go out this year. It was tough to see our seniors not get a last season. Many of them had run in the program since 7th grade."
2021 Season Outlook
"We had a really good first week of practice," Fogal said. "I think it will take time to get back in racing shape after a year off of track. I think we have a lot of talent. Most of our girls are multisport athletes so they are already in good shape and ready for the season."
Coach's Comments
"I sense that everyone is excited for the season," Fogal said. "It will be great to just get outside and compete again. The lost season makes you appreciate the team and coaches more."
By The Numbers
40 - Girls 7-12
4 - Seniors