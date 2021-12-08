The Tri-City United boys basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a home matchup against the Fairmont Cardinals Tuesday night. Despite a strong first half showing, the Titans were outscored 30-19 in the second half leading to a 47-44 loss.
In the first half, TCU was able to keep the Cardinals under wraps, holding them to 17 points while scoring 25. It was the second half that truly did them in however, with the tight game goin in favor of Fairmont.
Fakourou Tandia led the Titans in scoring with 11 points while both Jonathan Hurd and Nolan Readmond each added 10 to round out the balanced attack.
TCU returns to the hardwood Tuesday, Dec. 14 when the team travels to Belle Plaine to take on the Tigers with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.