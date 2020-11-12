Le Sueur-Henderson School District's remaining fall activities (varsity/B volleyball and fall play) will shut down for the remainder of the season and winter activities (boys/girls basketball, boys/girls hockey, wrestling, senior high knowledge Bowl, One Act Play and speech) will be postponed through Jan. 4, 2021.
The district took those actions after working with local and state health officials and analyzing the rising COVID-19 threshold numbers in both Le Sueur County and the state of Minnesota, according to a letter written by LS-H Activities Director/Dean of Students Jeff Christ to LS-H families:
"On Monday, Jan. 4, the District Command Team will examine our county threshold numbers to determine when winter activities can safely begin.
"We ask that everyone continue to be vigilant and follow all MDH COVID-19 guidelines so that we can bring our students back into our schools for in-person learning and participating in extra-curricular activities.
"Please contact me at jchrist@isd2397.org if you have any questions."
Weather permitting, the Giants' last two volleyball games will be played Thursday in Norwood Young America and Friday at home versus Belle Plaine.
LS-H already had to cancel the rest of its varsity football season due to COVID-19 contact tracing leading to both players and coaches needing to be on quarantine for 14 days.
As a result, the Giants were forced to cancel their last two regular season games (Nov. 6 at Jordan and Nov. 12 versus Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop) and will not compete in the postseason.
St. Peter Public Schools recently switched to distance learning, canceling all activities in the process, likely until at least Jan. 4. Tri-City United also switched to distance learning until Jan. 15, although it intends to continue activities, at least for now.
Playing half of the normal number of games in the regular season, the Giants' football team finished with a 1-3 record, defeating Belle Plaine 27-22 and losing to Tri-City United 36-12, Norwood Young America 30-8 and Sibley East 21-0.
LS-H graduates five seniors: wide receiver/defensive back Jesse Mercado, running back/linebacker Ethan Genelin, running back/linebacker Lukas Graff, quarterback/linebacker Zach Berndt and offensive/defensive lineman Isaias Sanchez.
Berndt led the Giants in passing, completing 35 of 79 pass attempts for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Graff led LS-H in rushing with 52 carries for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 31 yards and made 19 tackles.
Junior wide receiver/linebacker Mason Reinhardt led the Giants in receiving yardage with nine catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Reinhardt also had a team-high 29 tackles.
Cayden Luna had a team high 10 receptions for 74 yards. Junior wide receiver Nathan Gregersen had six receptions for 87 yards and made 16 tackles. Junior wide receiver David Gupton caught six passes for 47 yards and one touchdown. Mercado caught two passes for 5 yards, completed 1 of 1 passes for 16 yards and had 10 tackles.
Other leading tacklers included Genelin and junior lineman Gage Bishop with nine each.