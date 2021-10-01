With rain in the forecast all night in Le Sueur, it was always going to be imperative to maintain control of the ball for the best opportunity to come out victorious in the game between the Giants and the Windom Eagles. Unfortunately for LS-H, a series of untimely turnovers ended legitimate scoring opportunities while penalties put the team behind schedule several times, resulting in a 28-0 victory for Windom.
The opening drive of the night saw the Eagles drive down into the red zone as the skies opened up and rain began to pour onto the field. As they faced a fourth and goal situation from the three-yard line, Giants lineman Gage Bishop burst through the offensive line and completely demolished the Windom runner, forcing a turnover on downs.
LS-H drove down the field, getting just past midfield before being forced to punt. Windom was forced into a quick three-and-out and on the first play of the Giant's possession, quarterback Nathan Gregersen was pressured on a pass attempt which resulted in an interception that the Eagles were able to bounce to the outside and return to the end zone for a pick six.
Windom attempted a two-point conversion but were not successful giving them a 6-0 lead with 6:41 remaining in the half.
The Giants responded on the following drive with a 28-yard run from Gregersen putting them in good position, but on the following rush attempt, Gregersen had the wet ball punched out of his grasp and Windom pounced on the ball.
LS-H would force the Eagles to punt after Ethan Hathaway broke up a pass on third down, and as time ran down in the half, the Giants had an opportunity at a 35-yard field goal attempt for Hathaway. He put plenty of leg on the kick as it sailed well past the end zone, but the ball was just right of the uprights, keeping the Giants off the scoreboard before halftime.
On the opening drive of the second half, Windom moved down the field and it looked as though the Giants had forced an interception, but the turnover was wiped out by a pass interference call as the other defender ran into the receiver before he had the chance to catch the ball.
With the turnover erased, the Eagles scored a rushing touchdown soon after, and a successful two point conversion gave them a 14-0 lead.
Le Sueur-Henderson got great field position to start their next drive but another interception on the first play of the drive gave the Eagles the opportunity put away the game. Moments later, the Windom running back took the ball 42 yards to the house and a two point conversion extended the Eagles lead to 21-0.
Windom would get another interception as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery while also scoring a fourth touchdown, as they kept the Giants off the scoreboard for the 28-0 win.
LS-H will return to the gridiron Friday, Oct. 8 when the Giants host Sibley East with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.