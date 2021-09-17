Weather played a part in Thursday's dual when the Tri-City United Titans tennis team hosted the Maple River Eagles. With high winds effecting shots all evening, the Eagles were able to survive for the 4-3 win, despite several strong showings from the Titans.
In singles, Monserrat Ruiz of TCU earned a 2-0 (6-0, 6-3) win at the singles number one spot while Savannah Squire won her singles number four match 2-0 (6-1, 6-0).
"The match was good and windy, which made it a little harder," said Ruiz. "She was really good and it was a challenge. I just focused on running and trying to get the ball back."
In doubles, the team of Cynthia Balcazar and Katie Traxler overcame a first set loss to win their doubles number three match 2-1 (1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5). It was a battle all evening for the duo but they persevered and earned the victory.
Tri-City United — 3, Maple River — 4
Singles
No. 1 Monserrat Ruiz, Titans def. Kayla Berg 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 Macy Sohre, Eagles def. Sami Tiede 6-3, 6-0
No. 3 Ally Mersmau, Eagles def. Morgan Mueller 6-4, 6-1
No. 4 Savannah Squire, Titans def. Ellie Braaten 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Ward-Jeager, Eagles def. Holmbo-Hoefs 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2
No. 2 Proehl-Langworth, Eagles def. Treanor-Closser 7-5, 6-4
No. 3 Balcazar-Traxler, Titans def. Rueter-Walters 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5)