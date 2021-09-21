The Tri-City United volleyball team left with a record of 1-2-1 from the Saturday Wabasha Kellogg Tournament on Saturday.
In their opening match, the Titans came to a 1-1 draw against St. Anthony in the two-set tournament. The opposing team narrowly topped TCU 25-22 in the first set, but the Titans dominated the second 25-11.
The next two teams were a greater challenge. TCU fell 2-0 to Medford, dropping 25-11 in the first set. The Titans narrowed the margin in the second set but lost 25-22.
Lewiston Altura then defeated the Titans 2-0 in a 25-19 set and a 25-18 set.
TCU collected their first victory against Leroy Ostrander. It was hard-fought, with the Titans skating by with a two-point margin in two 26-24 sets.