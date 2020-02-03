The Tri-City United wrestling team had a triumphant day on Friday, Jan. 31. The team collected a resounding 62-9 win over the opposition.
Armstrong took an early six point lead, but that’s where its luck ended. Chris Johnson, at 113 pounds, and Brant Lemieux, at 120, quickly allowed the Titans to surpass the home team. Johnson pinned his opponent in 2:46, while Lemieux collected his victory in only 17 seconds.
Caleb Whipps, at 138 pounds, and Hunter Rutt, at 145, added two more back-to-back fall victories. Whipps blitzed his opponent in 6 seconds, while Rutt felled his at 3:15. Adam Frederickson, at 152, secured a 13-7 victory and Brandon Balman collected a 17 second fall for the Titans.
Ending TCU’s winning streak was Riley O’Malley, who pinned his opponent in 4:21, and Jose Reyes, who took down the opposition in a technical fall. In addition, Cole Franek, Carter O’Malley and Brody Rud all received victories through forfeit.