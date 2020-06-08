Little ones caught all sorts of big ones Saturday and Sunday in the 20th annual Take a Kid Fishing event organized by the The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mounted Posse.
In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually. Ages 2 to 14 participated in the contest which started midnight June 6 and ended at 11:30 p.m. June 7.
Sixty people posted a picture of their child and their “catch of the day” on the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office Facebook event page. Each participant was put into a drawing for a chance to win a cooler full of fishing gear including a rod, reel, tackle and a Minnesota Vikings football.
“The normal contest usually attracts 60 to 70 kids, so we had a pretty positive showing,” Le Sueur County Deputy Sheriff Nick Greenig said. “The Vikings normally fish with the kids but couldn’t this year because of the pandemic.”
The entries included eight different species of fish caught on 15 different lakes. The catches included 29 sunfish, 14 large mouth bass, five northerns, four crappies, two walleyes, one perch and one white bass.
The most fish (20) came from the East-West-Middle Jefferson chain of lakes. Next most frequent fish were 13 caught at German Lake. Lake Washington had four fish caught, Tetonka had three, Emily, Lake Sakatah and Sabre two each, Madison, Gorman, Volney and Lexington one each.
Plans for next year have not been finalized, but Greenig said, “We’re hoping to go back to normal and take kids out in boats.”