The Minnesota River Bulldogs filled the net with a season-high, double-digit goals Friday night in shutting out the Waseca Bluejays 12-0 at Le Sueur Community Center.

But one goal stood out.

Senior center Nicole McCabe scored her 50th career goal. Actually she scored the 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd of her career for a hat trick plus one. She also is within 3 points of a career 100 points, another major milestone in her five-year varsity career.

GH Anna Pavlo scores.JPG

Bulldogs wing Anna Pavolo scores a hat trick, defended by Waseca's Whitnie Norton. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

McCabe's linemate, junior Anna Pavlo, who normally plays center but moved to wing, also scored a hat trick, plus she had five assists, for an eight-point night. 

The third member of the No. 1 forward line, senior Emma Seaver finished with three assists.

GH Adrianna.JPG

Bulldogs wing Adrianna Bixby, who scored two goals, clears the puck after goalie Amelai Messer made a save against Waseca. Defending in front is Mary Rella.(Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Bulldogs wing Adrianna Bixby also scored a hat trick.

Defender Mary Rella had a three-point night with a goal and two assists.

Forward Makenna Mueller scored a goal.

GH Darbi Dunning.JPG

Forward Darbi Dunning brings the puck out of the Bulldogs' zone. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Defenders Gabby Prochashka and Sofie Wilson and forward Darbi Dunning each had an assist.

Goalie Amelia Messer earned the shutout with 22 saves. The Bulldogs had 33 shots on goal.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big South Conference, while the Bluejays remained winless at 0-7.

The Bulldogs and the Bluejays meet against at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waseca Community Center.

The Bulldogs next two games will be against Big South leader New Ulm (6-1, 6-0). The Eagles host Minnesota River at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 at New Ulm Civic Center. Then the Bulldogs hosts New ulm at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at Le Sueur Community Center.

