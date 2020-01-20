It was a close competition between the Tri-City United girls basketball team and Mayer Lutheran on Thursday, Jan. 16. Though the Titans kept it even with Mayer Lutheran in the first half, the opposing team came out on top in the second 64-51. “I’m really proud with the urgency our team played with tonight,” said TCU coach Eric Specht. “The girls played a very solid first half, going into half tied 26-26.” The Titans garnered plenty of success on the court with players like Jess Dull, who led the team with 13 points and eight rebounds alongside Sam Lang who also obtained 13 points and four rebounds. “We still have too many turnovers and mental mistakes, especially in the ‘fourth quarter’ of games,” said Specht. “I do think we are becoming more consistent as a team. Our mental toughness will be challenged this upcoming week as we face two top section teams in Medford and Jordan.”
Boys
The Tri-City United boys basketball team had a tough game on Thursday, Jan. 16 when they went head to head with rival school Belle Plaine. The Tigers eventually overcame the Titans 67-24.
While the team didn’t have the results they wanted overall, the Titans still secured some solid performances, particularly from senior Jose Reyes. Reyes boasted one of his best nights of the season with 10 points total, including three two-pointers a three-pointer and a made free throw. Dawson Gindt had the second largest point total with five.