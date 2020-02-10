The Tri-City United boys basketball team put up a fight against Southwest Christian but were eventually routed Friday, Feb. 7, as it fell 64-45 to SWC.
It was a tough game for the Titans (1-19), but Collin Barret shined as one of TCU’s lead scorers. Barret collected 16 points over the course of the game including two 3-pointers. Johnathan Hurd also had a good night with 12 points total including a 3-point basket.
The two players collected 19 points for the Titans in the first half with the help of 3-pointers from Mathew Radenberg and Tanner Smith, who both collected a total of five points. However, this wasn’t enough to overtake Southwest Christian’s 33-point total. The Titans did even better in the second half, producing 26 points as a team, but Southwest Christian increased the lead with their own offensive outburst.
The Tri-City United boys basketball team will hold its next game at home for senior night at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 against Belle Plaine.