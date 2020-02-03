The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team didn’t get the wins it wanted at the St. James quadrangular on Monday, Jan. 27, but the Giants still put up some good performances. The Giants fell to St. James 48-24, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 30-21, and Luverne 36-23, but wrestled better than scores would suggest.
Jordan Grinde had a good night at the quad, winning all three of his matches. At 145 pounds, Grinde pinned Kollin Anderson of St. James in 57 seconds and Camden Janiszeski of Luverne in 2:26. In his closest match, against Jack Klinder of Saint Clair, Grinde still clinched the win in a 7-4 decision.
Sam Gupton also saw plenty of success at this meet. Gupton won two of his matches at 126 pounds. Against Luverne’s Adam Ask, Gupton collected 5 points by taking him down in a technical fall and he collected six points pinning Gadiel Velasco of St. James.
Other Giants that took victories include Mark Boisjolie at 113 pounds who pinned Kollin Anderson of St. James in just 57 seconds and Ethan Genelin at 152 pounds who pinned Chase Baker of Mankato Loyola in 46 seconds. In addition Isaias Sanchez took one victory by forfeit while Noe Sanchez earned two.