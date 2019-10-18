Brett Omtvedt is the only member of this year’s Loyola/Cleveland boys team who was also a contributing runner four years ago when the Crusaders beat Martin County West in the first of what became on Tuesday a five-year run as conference champions.
Back in 2015, the Crusaders, based on the placing of their sixth man, edged the Mavericks, ending a six-year reign. The next year, Mitchell Johnstone entered the picture, the conference score wasn’t that all close, and, with three state appearances since then, the rest is history.
“Winning the conference five years in a row seems like a lot,” said Johnstone, who led all 30 runners with a 16:21 as the Crusaders again beat the Mavericks, this time for by 18 points. “But when you have a great coach like Dale Compton, that type of success comes as a ‘must’ when your team is continually aiming successful against teams at state.”
The race was held on the Madelia Golf Course. Jerrett Peterson was third with a 17:27. Tyler Erickson was directly behind Erickson with a 17:34 finish. Omtvedt was fifth with an 18:29, and James Young was seventh with a 19:01. All earned All-Valley Conference awards.
Jorden Rossew finished in 14th place with a 19:50, and Nathan Strobel finished in 15th with a 19:55. Both were All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
MCW scored 38 points. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial/Nicollet scored 71. Martin Luther/Truman/GHEC ran with an incomplete team.
With a third place, 20:36 finish among the 30 runners, Ellie Nygren was the only All-Conference runner for the Crusader girls. She was 15 seconds behind the winner. Lyndsey Wangsness finished with an 11th place 23:11 for an Honorable Mention.
The girls team took third place with a 67. MCW won the meet with 24 points. LCWM/N was second with a 47, and M/T/GHEC ran incomplete.
Other Crusader girl runners were Kaitlyn Sizer in 19th place with a 26:14, Lily Croatt in 2st place with a 27:13, Jewel Factor in 22nd place with a 27:18, and Caitlin Miller in 24th place with a 27:41.
Until last season, the Valley Conference was combined with the Gopher Conference with about 10 teams competing in the championship.