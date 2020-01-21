Minnesota River Bulldogs (9-8, 7-3)
New Ulm (11-4-1, 9-1) beat the Bulldogs 8-1 on Jan. 11
The Bulldogs will be hosting Youth Night on Tuesday, Jan. 21 versus New Ulm. All youth, ages 15 and under, will be admitted free with a paying adult. Immediately following the game the varsity will be signing autographs. The Eagles (11-4-1, 9-1) beat the Bulldogs 8-1 last week.
The Bulldogs journey to Redwood Valley (2-12, 1-9) at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Bulldog beat the Cardinals 3-2 on Dec. 17.
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T Pts. Overall
Marshall 10 2 0 20 13-6-0
New Ulm 9 1 0 18 11-4-1
Luverne 7 2 0 14 12-4-0
Minnesota River 7 3 0 14 9-8-0
Waseca 5 4 0 10 9-5-0
Windom 3 6 0 6 3-10-1
Worthington 3 9 0 6 3-13-0
Redwood Valley 1 9 0 2 2-12-0
Fairmont 1 10 0 2 3-14-0