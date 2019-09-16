Two more Valley Conference volleyball teams succumbed to the Clippers last week.
Tuesday (Sept. 10), the host Clippers downed Martin County West 3-0. Two days later, the Clippers beat Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman in Truman 3-1.
MCW came to town with a win over LCWM and a loss in five sets to Nicollet. ML/GHEC/T was 2-0 in the Valley with wins over Loyola and JWP.
The Clippers never were behind in set one against MCW and won 25-13 on an Emily Kern ace block. After a Kenna Robb kill put the Clippers up 24-17, set two ended when the net stopped a Maverick hit.
St. Clair’s head coach of the past few years is now the assistant at MCW, so Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer wasn’t sure if the Mavericks would up their game from last year, when the Clippers also shut out the Mavericks 3-0.
“I was a little nervous, because St. Clair was always competitive, so I didn’t know what to expect," Meyer said.
Down 14-11, the Clippers hung a win in front of the Mavericks in set three, but after a Kern service ace and a Robb attack, the Clippers pulled ahead 15-14. A Kern kill put the Clippers up 24-19, and the set ended a point later when the Mavericks socked the ball into the net.
Robb bashed 20 kills while Kern smacked down 14. Taylin Gosch set up the attack 33 times. Lexi Hollerich led the Clippers in digs with 15. Robb and Emma Sweere each had seven digs. Mazie Anderson had four digs, and Kern had two.
The Clippers missed 10 serves but had 11 aces, four of them off the hand of Hollerich.
In Truman, the Clippers took set one 25-17 after a looping Gosch serve fell to the floor. Set two was not as close with a Robb cross-court kill ending it 25-12. Taking advantage of Clipper errors and dropping down ace tips, the Lady Jags won set three 25-20 after a Clipper hit glided out of bounds.
The Clippers missed seven serves in set three and 15 on the night.
“Serving kind of bit us a little bit,” Meyer said. “It kind of got in their heads.”
Although down early in set four, the Clippers won seven out of the next eight points to knot the score at 10. They kept a step or two ahead for the rest of the set, which ended 25-20 on a Robb ace tip.
Robb racked up 30 kills on the night. She and Hollerich each had 17 digs. Sweere had 18 digs. Kern had six kills and eight blocking aces. Grayce Kortuem had four ace blocks. Mya Krenik had four digs and was successful in seven of eight serve attempts. Gosch had 30 set assists and completed 18 of 19 serve attempts with six aces.
This week, the Clippers have two home games: Tuesday against Loyola (1-0 in the Valley with a win over LCWM) and Thursday versus Alden-Conger, 2-0 in the Valley with wins over JWP and Nicollet. The latter match may be the de facto conference championship.