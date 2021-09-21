Tuesday evening, the Tri-City United and Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country teams traveled to New Richland to compete at the Riverview Golf Course. On the boys side, the Titans finished first with the Crusaders claiming third place while the girls race saw TCU finish third and ML/C earn sixth.
Tri-City United
“Riverview Golf course is a tough hilly course,” said Titans head coach Brian Fogal. “We ran well today. I was very happy with our toughness and competitiveness today.”
The boys team for the Titans earned the first-place finish with 37 points, 27 ahead of the second-place team.
Dante Jubarian led TCU with the second-place finish, posting a time of 17:58 while Austin Rutt and Chase Goecke finished side-by-side with a time of 19:18 to finish seventh and eighth respectively with Rutt slightly ahead.
Alex Block finished 11th in the event with a time of 19:21 while Michael Pichotta (19:29) placed 13th to finalize the team scoring. The first-place team finish for the Titans is their second consecutive win after earning the victory last week in the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland meet.
The girls team for TCU finished third in the meet with a total of 82 points.
Yasmin Ruiz led the Titans with a time of 22:07 to finish fourth while Trinity Turek (24:52), Megan Marek (24:59) and Makayla Erickson (25:05) finished 20th, 21st and 22nd.
Kirra Flicek rounded out the scoring for the team with a time of 25:23 to finish 24th.
“The girls had a good a very strong showing and posted several season best times on a tough hilly course,” said Fogal.
TCU returns to action Tuesday, Sept. 28 when the team travels to New Prague to compete at Cedar Lake Farm with start times scheduled for 4 p.m.
Mankato Loyola/Cleveland
The boys team for the Crusaders finished third on the day with 68 points.
Nathan Strobel continued his strong season with a fourth-place finish after posting a time of 18:43. Corban Deichman was second in scoring for ML/C with a time of 19:21 to finish 10th.
Sam Vetter (19:32), Carter Zimmerman (19:46) and Soren Kelly (20:02) rounded out scoring for the Crusaders finishing 15th, 20th and 23rd respectively.
The ML/C girls team finished sixth overall with a total of 107 team points.
Kathryn Huisken led the Crusaders with an 10th place finish with a time of 21:43 while Molly Koester finished 11th with a time of 23:46 and Grace Monson finished 12th with a time of 23:50.
Cara Koester (29:16) and Alexa Bolstad (36:36) rounded out team scoring finishing 41st and 52nd.
ML/C return to action Saturday, Sept. 25 when the team travels to Milaca to compete on the Milaca Stone Creek Golf Course with races scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.