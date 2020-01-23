Belle Plaine's superior size and tough defense proved to be too tough for Le Sueur-Henderson to handle, and the Tigers topped the Giants 72-51 on Tuesday at Le Sueur.
The Tigers had a 3-inch average size advantage with starters 6-foot-7 center Mychal Fisel, 6-4 forwards Dylan Kahle and Josh Gregory and 6-2 guards Noah Schumacher and Cade Morrision.
The Giants started 6-5 center Nolan Maczkowicz, 6-2 point guard Dominic Drent, 6-1 forward Trace Edmondson, 5-10 guard Zach Berndt and 5-8 guard Noah Kollar.
Three Giants scored in double figures, led by Maczkowicz with 17. Berndt netted 12 points, and Drent bucketed 11.
Also for the Giants, Nathan Gregerson scored nine, and Ethan Steiger made two points.
Four Tigers hit double digits: Gregory 21, Kahle 15, Morrison 14 and Fisel 12.
Also for the Tigers, Noah Schumacher and Jack Kreger scored four points each, and Cody Corbet made two points.
The Giants dropped to 6-9 overall and 2-5 in the Minnesota River Conference. Belle Plaine improved to 8-6, 6-1.
The Giants travel to Norwood Young America (2-12, 2-5) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Belle Plaine 33 39 — 72
Le Sueur-Henderson 23 28 — 51
Minnesota River Conference
Team Conf All
Jordan 7-0 10-5
Belle Plaine 6-1 9-6
Mayer Lutheran 4-3 7-6
Southwest Christian 4-3 7-6
Sibley East 3-4 5-7
Le Sueur-Henderson 2-5 6-9
NYA Central 2-5 2-12
Tri-City United 0-7 1-14