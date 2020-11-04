The Tri-City United volleyball team got off to a great start Monday, Nov. 2, but Norwood Young America went on to claim a 3-1 victory in the end.
The Titans won the first set by four points, 25-21. Gracie Wegner led the TCU offense, collecting a total of eight kills. Kaia Kroack was another big hitter for the Titans, contributing six kills and allowing TCU to rack up the points. Morgan Kes and Jordyn Brownlee put in 13 assists each to serve up spikes for their teammates.
But the Titans' lead didn’t last long. NYA struck back in the second set to claim a 25-17 win. TCU’s defenders worked to keep Norwood’s gains minimal. Kaitlyn Lang and Sam Lang contributed 18 and 13 digs, respectively.
However, Norwood’s lead continued to widen in the late game. NYA put up a 25-12 win in the third set and followed up with a 25-13 victory. Adding two double-digit leads to their score, NYA won the match.