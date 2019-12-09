The Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team took on some tough opponents in its first meet Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Giants fell 59-19 to WEM-JWP, 66-6 to Medford and 67-6 to Waseca.
Though it was a challenging evening for the Giants, they did pull out some victories. Dylan Novak proved to be one of the most valuable wrestlers of the night for the team, winning all three of his matches in the 132 weight class. Against WEM-JWP, Novak pinned Dylan Samlaska at 4:48, earning the team 6 points. Novak also pinned the rest of his matchups, including Waseca’s Grant Cox at 5:21 and Medford’s Kael Neumann at 1:40. He was the only one of the Giants to obtain victories in all three of his matches.
The Giants also had a few other victories over WEM-JWP in individual matchups. Andy Genelin took six points for the Giants in the 120 weight class due to a forefeit. Sam Gupton earned four points in the 126 weight class through a major decision, defeating Cory Cowdin 14-6. Finally, Ethan Genelin won his 152 weight class match through a 5-1 decision over Kurtis Crosby.
Also competing in the tournament for LS-H was Wyatt Genelin at 106, Jordan Grinde at 145, Kade Thompson at 160, Isaias Sanchez at 182 and Noe Sanchez at 285.
Though WEM-JWP won 59-19, the Giants wrestlers actually won 40% of their matches against the team. However, the Giants had to forfeit in five categories due to not having wrestlers in those weight classes. The size of the team will make it difficult for Le Sueur-Henderson to win team events, but the boys do have the opportunity to gain some strong individual successes.