Coaches
Head Coach: Mike Krenik, 2nd year, assistant coach 4 years
Assistant Coaches: Alec Rogers, 3rd year; Greg Berry, 1st year; Dave Cink, 1st year, with past experience; Jeff Skinner, 3rd year, with past experience
Returning Letter winners
Senior Alex McCabe, junior Carter Dylla
Key Players
"Too early to tell. With having a year off,"Krenik said. "We will see what unfolds. If anything, it will be the pitching staff."
Players that graduated in 2020
Lucas Mueller, Jerren Jobe, Michael Sullivan
2019 season re-cap
"Too long ago to matter," Kernik said.
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"Spring sports suffered in silence, but we all suffered in some way shape or form," Krenik said. "Some of us are still suffering. We just need to persevere and move on. There will be better days. Be respectful to others and hopefully we can return to some type of normal in the near future.
2021 Season Outlook
"With little or no experience on the remaining roster, I expect the players from freshman to seniors to be vying for starting positions," Krenik said. "A promising pitching staff will be counted on to pound the strike zone and be efficient in their pitch count while being backed up by a solid infield and outfield to get them off the field without giving the opposing teams extra outs.
"Offensively, look for some overall team speed on the base paths. It won't be a power hitting team, but one that puts the ball in play and moves players around into scoring positions. Expect a lot of mental awareness and concentration.
"We are trying to instill the physical fundamentals of the game to the point that it will be like breathing. With that approach it will make the mental preparedness of being mentally aware of game situations and concentration of the game that much easier. We are looking for a team that can physically and mentally react to and force situations. We are inexperienced overall at the varsity level with having a year off like everyone else, but hope to build confidence and allow the players to enjoy the game while they succeed. Most of them have played baseball at all youth levels, but now it's putting it all together.
"As in any small school with limited numbers, it's not uncommon to see position players pitching. We preach to our players to know more than one position because you never know what type of shuffling of positions may occur, especially if you have a good bat. It's a 'next man up approach also. You better be ready to come off the bench when called on."
By The Numbers
2 — letter winners
3 — seniors
8 — juniors
3 — sophomores
4 — freshman
18 — dedicated players