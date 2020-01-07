Twice with the game on the line, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team delivered two of two free throws to defeat St. Clair 65-63 on Monday at Le Sueur.
First, sophomore shooting guard Samantha Wilbright made a pair of free throws with a few seconds remaining in regulation to tie it 58-58 and send it into overtime.
"She's just got a real calm presence," LSH-H junior point guard Halle Bemmels said of Wilbright. "She came up to the line confident, and I was really proud of her for doing that."
Then with 2.8 seconds in overtime, Bemmels hit two game-winning free throws.
"I just wanted to make those for my team," Bemmels said. "We worked so hard up to that point, and I just wanted to secure the game. That felt good to do that for my team.
About her approach in the moment, she said, "You just kind of focus on the basket. Obviously the gym is loud and crazy, but you just got to take a deep breath and stay confident."
The Cyclones had one shot left to tie or win it. But senior forward Lauren Gregerson blocked it, and time ran out.
Not only did the Giants deliver from the free throw line, they held the high scoring Cyclones in check with good defense.
Although junior point guard Emily Olson scored a game-high 36 points and senior guard Ragan Vilt added 14, only three others scored, led with 8 by senior guard Sophia Cazier.
LS-H coach John Garvey said the Giants played really well defensively.
"In that first half, we held them to probably one of the lowest scores they're had all season," Garvey said. "Even though 3 (Olson) scored quite a few, we didn't let a lot of other people beat us. We made the right adjustments at halftime and they dug in. It was fun to watch them finally come out on the right side."
"It was obvious they were going through 3 and 1 (Vilt), so we had to do a better job in the second half of team defense to really make them work for their points."
Senior forward Kyla Samora led the Giants with 23 points. The Giants continually worked the ball inside to Samora.
"She's awesome," Bemmels said. "She's a great presence inside. She's always pulling down rebounds, and she can put tough shots up and make them go, so we love her down there. We knew we had a size advantage coming into the game, so we knew we wanted to look inside."
Wilbright also scored in double figures with 10 points. Gregersen scored 9, Bemmels 7, Olivia Fritz 6, Karragen Straub 6, Morgan Goettlicher 4.
St. Clair led by as much as eight points in the first half several times, but the Giants cut it to 33-27 at halftime on a lay-up by Samora.
The Giants kept it close within 2 to 8 points in the second half before finally cutting the lead to 56-55 with 35.5 seconds to play in regulation on a lay-up by Samora. Then after Bemels made a steal, Straub hit a free throw to tie it 56-56 with 25.8 seconds left.
"It was a physical game," Bemmels said. "They had good guards, and they were taking the ball to the hole, so we had to find a way to stop 'em. We tried to stop No. 3. She was quick off the dribble."
Garvey called it the Giants' best of the year.
"It's the same thing we've been doing all season," he said. "They fought. When we got down, we didn't lose sight of what we wanted to do. They played together. They played hard."
He added, "We got some good minutes from our bench. Kyla Samora played really well. Sam Wilbright at the end there hit some big free throws. I lot of players stepped up and played their game. "St. Clair was a tough team last year when we played them at their place. They're aggressive on D. They have good shooters. They're good ball handlers, so it took a team effort to beat a team like that. We did a great job."
The victory doubled the Giants' win total from the season at 2-8, while the Cyclones dropped to 8-4. St. Clair leads the Valley Conference at 3-0.
"I think this team has a lot of fight in it," Bemmels said. "We lost like four games early in the year within 5 points, and we just wanted to get this one for ourselves. We fought back hard.
"One thing we're really stressing this year in the gym is just to push each other more in practice. Because in practice we haven't pushed each other very hard, so just trying to get the most out of each other. Defend hard and make each other better."
The Giants (0-5 Minnesota River Conference) journey to Southwest Christian (4-4, 2-2) for an MRC match-up at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Saturday's game against St. Peter (8-3) has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Le Sueur.
St. Clair 33 25 5 — 63
LS-H 27 31 7 — 65