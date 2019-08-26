Tri-City United Girls Tennis
COACHES
Head Coach: Phil Murry, 12th year
Assistant Coach: Sarah Adams, 15th year
KEY PLAYERS
Erica Jackson - Senior: "It's only her second year out for tennis, but she will begin the year playing No. 1 singles for us. She is extremely athletic and uses that athleticism to get to a lot of balls she probably shouldn’t be able to."
Josie Plut - Junior: "Josie will move up to play No. 2 singles to start the year. She is very solid with her ground strokes and uses that ability to keep balls in play."
Geena Ehlers - Senior: "Geena started the first match as part of our No. 1 doubles team. She will also see time at one of the singles spots. She has really improved all aspects of her game over the past couple of years."
Morgan Mueller - Sophomore: "She played in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spot last year and looks to be either at No. 2 or No. 1 doubles this year."
Monserrat Ruiz - Sophomore: "She looks very good this year so far and gives us some versatility as she can play both singles and doubles."
KEEP AN EYE ON
Maggie Maroita and Rachele Mazza - Juniors: "They are foreign exchange students from Italy. Both have playing experience and could really give us some depth this year."
MacKenzie Holmbo - Sophomore: "Beginning her third year with the program. Will end up in one of our doubles rotations."
Savannah Overn and Rachel Rynda - Juniors: "Two first-year players that have really stood out in practice with their athleticism and ball striking. They have the ability to crack our lineup in the near future."
MOVED ON
Brittney Tiede (No. 1 doubles)
Amelia Schatz (No. 2 Singles)
Kadi Lowe (No. 1 Singles)
2019 OUTLOOK
"We will be very inexperienced to start the year," said Murry. "How well we do will really depend on how fast some of our new players develop. We are asking girls to jump from playing third and fourth singles to playing No. 1 and 2. That’s extremely tough to do. Our numbers are much better this year as we have 26 girls out in grades 7-12. But 11 of them are playing tennis for the first time.
"Our conference will be very strong at the top as Jordan and Le Sueur-Henderson bring almost their entire teams back from last year. We got bumped up to the big school class this year, so now out section includes the two Lakeville schools, the three Rochester Schools and schools like Winona, Northfield and Owatonna to name a few. Not where we belong, but we’ll make the best of it."
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
"As always, I’m extremely pleased with the girls in our program. We have great girls that really work hard and get along well. We’ll have some growing pains, but I expect to see improvement every time we set foot on the court." — Head Coach Phil Murry
BY THE NUMBERS
11 - first-year tennis players, 10 of them in grades 10-12
9 - increase in number of girls out this year